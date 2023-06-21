Posted: Jun 21, 2023 12:35 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 12:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

Mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service has been delayed over the first part of the week in Bartlesville and other locations in northeast Oklahoma.

Officials with the postal service say one of the main sorting facilities in Tulsa lost power because of the severe storms over the weekend, causing the delay in getting some mail to Bartlesville and surrounding areas.

All mail coming to Bartlesville must be sorted first in Tulsa before delivery. The postal service says mail has been rerouted to other sorting facilities in Tulsa that have power, but that has caused delays in delivery. They hope to be back up to full speed by the end of this week.