Posted: Jun 21, 2023 1:58 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 2:05 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska Library announced on its Facebook page that it will have its summer reading program extend through the rest of July.

The summer reading program takes place at 12:45 p.m. every Wednesday.

Yvonne Rose with the Pawhuska Library Director previews what next Wednesday’s (June 28) program entails.

Summer reading program is designed for kids between the grades of kindergarten through fifth grade, but pre-k students are welcomed. Kids who read a certain number of books will read certificates to stores and restaurants for a treat