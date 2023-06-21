Posted: Jun 21, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 3:49 PM

Chase McNutt

Nowata is hosting their 4th annual Okie Hillbilly Hand fishing tournament this upcoming Saturday, and you and your family can take part in the fun filled day. There will be activities for the entire family, including a kid zone with inflatable noodle tanks to try your hand at noodling.

There will be live music and local vendors the entire day, along with plenty of activities for your children. Robbi Moreland with the event talks about those activities.

There are multiple divisions in which can be entered for the competition. There are women and children under 16 years of age divisions, and those entries are all free.

For those interested in entering, Moreland details how one can enter the competition.

The Hillbilly Handfishing tournament is this Saturday, June 24th and it will take place at Fischer Bait & Tackle at 312 E Cherokee Ave. in Nowata. It will be from 2-8 pm.