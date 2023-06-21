Posted: Jun 21, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 3:55 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Tuesday for an outstanding warrant dating all the way back to 2020. While Daryan Green was being searched by deputies at the Washington County Jail when two small baggies containing a white crystal-like substance in his left sock.

The substance testing would come back positive for methamphetamines, and it weighed .5 grams. Green was charged with the felony of bring drugs into a jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond. He will be seen again on July 21st.

The outstanding warrant from 2020 were charges that included, eluding a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance, driving without a valid license, and possession of a controlled substance.

Green pleaded guilty to these charges, but a bench warrant was put out for his arrest after not appearing for his court date in October of last year.