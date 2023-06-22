Posted: Jun 22, 2023 10:13 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 10:13 AM

The town of Copan and surrounding areas continue to be under a water boil order.

The order was first issued on June 15 because of some water line re-routing at the Copan water plant and shallow water levels in wells that caused effluent levels to exceed expectations.

According to an update issued Thursday, June 22, the town of Copan says they are unsure how long the boil order will last, but hope it won’t be too much longer. Water customers are advised to boil water for at least one minute before consuming, cooking or washing dishes.

The boil order includes the town of Copan, Rural Water Districts #7 and #20, as well as Washington Cove and Post Oak campgrounds at Copan Lake.