Posted: Jun 22, 2023 1:16 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 1:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, announced Thursday it has been ranked on Bloomberg Government’s list of the top 200 federal contractors for the third consecutive year. Rankings for the 12th annual BGOV200 are based on fiscal year 2022 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies.

“We take great pride in being consistently acknowledged as one of the top federal contractors globally,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal. “We continue to stay laser-focused on solving complex challenges and delivering high-impact solutions for our government partners. This recognition truly belongs to our dedicated and talented workforce who continue to drive us forward in the federal marketplace.”

Cherokee Federal’s team of more than 35 tribal owned federal contracting companies manages a large portfolio of projects for more than 60 federal clients across the globe. Whether it is national security and intelligence, information technology, health solutions, DoD logistics or humanitarian relief, the organization says it is committed to helping federal clients build solutions, solve complex challenges and serve America’s interests across the globe.

"The BGOV200 provides an in depth look into industry trends, and this year's report identifies strong market performance across IT applications, complex facilities management, health care services, and management advisory services as drivers of the $43 billion increase in contract spending," said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. "Bloomberg Government is committed to providing its customers, many of whom are among this year's top 200, actionable insights regarding the nuances in federal contracting to help them grow their share of the market.”