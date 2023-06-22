Posted: Jun 22, 2023 2:58 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 3:00 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Police Department is announcing the launch of their Local Warrant Amnesty Program, which is aimed at fostering community safety, enhancing trust, and promoting justice. The Amnesty Program offers individuals with outstanding warrants a chance to come forward, resolve their legal matters, and avoid potential consequences of arrest, fines, or other legal penalties.

Interim Police Chief for Dewey PD Jimmy Gray went into more detail about what the program offers.

Gray then talked about why the police department decided to do create this program.

By participating in the Warrant Amnesty Program, individuals can take proactive steps towards resolving their legal matters and clearing their records, enabling them to re-engage fully in society without the constant fear of arrest or other legal repercussions.

Gray also said that he hopes this program is something that the police department could do every single year.

The program will run from August 1 through August 11th this year, and you can call 918-534-2223 for more information.