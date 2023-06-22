Posted: Jun 22, 2023 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 3:20 PM

Dalton Spence

Neal Fisher and his wife made the journey from Colorado to Oklahoma during the pandemic to keep their Buffalo experience alive and found a home for Old West Buffalo Company in Pawhuska.

The Old West Buffalo Company is hosting a buffalo dinner theater show this weekend (June 24) to go along with its normal Saturday schedule that is filled with breakfast and handfeeding bison.

Neal Fisher talks about what’s in store for the dinner show.

The dinner show is from 6-8 p.m. All ages are encouraged to come as it is a great experience for everyone. Dinner Show dates for next month include July 1, 15 and 29.

Old West Buffalo Company is located at 29521 US-60 in Pawhuska. To buy tickets for a show, go to Oldwestbuffalo.com