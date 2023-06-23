News
Weather
Posted: Jun 23, 2023 2:44 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 2:44 PM
Heat Advisory in Effect for Saturday
Nathan Thompson
A heat advisory is in effect for most of northeast Oklahoma, including Washington, Osage and Nowata counties for Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, heat index values in excess of 107 degrees are expected across the region. The heat advisory is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Additionally, wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In emergencies, call 911.
« Back to News