Posted: Jun 23, 2023 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 3:03 PM

Dalton Spence

Have you ever thought about having breakfast with a herd of bison? The Old West Buffalo Company in Pawhuska is offering a unique experience on Saturday mornings for any age.

Neal Fisher, the owner of the Old West Buffalo Company, talks about the Saturday morning schedule.

To buy tickets go to www.oldwestbuffalo.com but spots are limited to 36 guest for a better experience.