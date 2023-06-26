Posted: Jun 26, 2023 9:56 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2023 9:56 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met Monday morning to take care of several items, including some potential grant opportunities from both the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation.

The commissioners approved authorizing Jerry Kelley for access to a system for Oklahoma Emergency Grants. Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says Kelley will be using the system to apply for different grants when emergency situations arise. He says Deputy Director Eric Ashlock previously had that responsibility, but will soon be departing the agency.

took a moment to explain the process. Additionally, the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Cherokee Nation for grant opportunities through the Respond, Recover, Rebuild Plan. Cox

At the beginning of the meeting, County Clerk Annette Smith administered the oath of office to Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh. Thornbrugh's new 4-year term begins on July 1.