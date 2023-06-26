Posted: Jun 26, 2023 11:57 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2023 11:57 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning and again started with the discussion of courthouse improvements, more specifically the window replacements, which officially have been approved through ARPA funds. Commissioner Friddle talks about the situation.

The Commissioners next approved the hiring of full-time jailor Nathan Campbell for the Sheriff’s office. Lastly, Emergency Manager Laurie Summers gave her update on the radio responders project.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.