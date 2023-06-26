Posted: Jun 26, 2023 2:36 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2023 2:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Senate fails to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a tobacco tax compact with tribal governments.

The Senate came up one vote short on Monday of overriding the governor's veto on Senate Bill 26X, which the legislature attempted to extend the state's agreement with tribes on the collection of tobacco tax at Native American-owned retail facilities for another year. The veto override required a super-majority vote. When the vote was called, it received 31 votes for the override, but 8 votes against — one vote short of the requirement. Nine senators were absent from the chamber when the vote was called.

Gov. Stitt issued a statement saying he was pleased with the override's failure. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement saying the tribe "remains open to finding win-win solutions as long as they respect" tribal sovereignty.