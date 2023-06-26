Posted: Jun 26, 2023 3:11 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2023 4:59 PM

Dalton Spence

A man was seen in Washington County Court Monday afternoon on a sexual battery charge. According to an affidavit Correll Record was in a store in Bartlesville looking at safes when he walked up from behind an employee on a ladder and started poking the victim inappropriately.

The employee asked Record to leave the store in which he became upset but left. Record would come back to the store where he was once asked to leave and would again become upset but would leave.

An officer stopped Record and asked if he had been to the store in where the incident took place. Record said he had been but did not touch anyone inappropriately but seemed confused and brought up how NBA player Kevin Durant was his father and to call him before giving the officer someone from Record's family contact information.

Record is being held over on a $75,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for June 30, at 1:15 p.m.