Posted: Jun 27, 2023 3:46 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 3:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

A state audit says that more than $29 million in federal funds were misspent in 2021.

Most of that was pandemic money that was supposed to go to education and cities across the state. Oklahoma Auditor Cindy Byrd says her office looked at the $14 billion the state spent in 2021. Byrd says millions were misused due to the lack of state oversight and lack of federal compliance.

The report alleges more than $29.2 million was misused- largely coming from COVID relief funding. The state had a budget of about $40 million in Gov. Kevin Stitt's emergency education relief funds, money to be spent on education.