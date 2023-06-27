Posted: Jun 27, 2023 3:56 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 4:53 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen in court on Tuesday on his eighth charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mickey Johnson was arrested Monday afternoon after a Bartlesville Police officer initiated a traffic stop in response to Johnson allegedly swerving over the white solid line onto the shoulder at least five times.

The affidavit states that Johnson failed to yield for two blocks after the officer threw on his lights behind him. After being stopped, the officer noticed that Johnson had slurred speech and an alcoholic odor on his breath, along with not being able to stand on his own two feet. There were many emptied beer cans inside the bed of the vehicle.

Johnson was not able to differentiate the difference between his credit when handing over to officers and insisted multiple times that the credit card was his license. While in court today, District Attorney Will Drake set Johnson’s bond at $150,000 due to this being his 8th DUI on his record.

He is currently being held over until his next court date of July 7th.