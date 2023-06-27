Posted: Jun 27, 2023 6:15 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 6:16 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission or CPC met this Tuesday night for their regular monthly meeting. To lead things off, the commissioners would approve the minutes from the last month’s meeting, before heading into conversation about acting on creating an ad hoc committee for the comprehensive plan.

Community Development Director Larry Curtis spoke to the committee to what an ad hoc committee is.

The Committee would approve the item, which means they next were tasked with figuring out who would be manning the positions for the Comprehensive Plan Committee. The lone nominations came self-imposed from Quinn Schipper and a nomination for Sara Freeman. Both members on the CPC. Andy Dossett made a motion to approve which was accepted.

The committee will meet again next month in the Council Chambers at City Hall.