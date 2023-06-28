Posted: Jun 28, 2023 9:14 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2023 12:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, the house fire in Dewey is reported to be under control.

Multiple agencies have responded to a structure fire in Dewey.

Dewey Fire, Bartlesville Fire and Washington County Fire Departments are fighting a house fire Wednesday morning in the 900 block of north Ross Avenue in Dewey.

According to reports, the home is a two-story structure with flames in the second floor and attic. There are no reports of injuries at this time. However, fire commanders on scene have requested ambulance support and water. The area is blocked off to traffic.

Officials are asking everyone to stay away from the scene to allow for first responders to fight the fire. PSO crews have also responded to turn off the power to the home.

We’ll provide updates as they are available.