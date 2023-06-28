Posted: Jun 28, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2023 1:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: An excessive heat warning is also in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Mayes, Cherokee and Adair counties with heat index values up to 114 degrees in some areas.

Additionally, a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas today and Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisories will be in effect from noon until 9 p.m. each day with heat index values between 105 and 110 expected.

The weather service says hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911 immediately if symptoms arise.