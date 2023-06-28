Posted: Jun 28, 2023 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2023 3:01 PM

Chase McNutt

A Washington County man was seen in court this Wednesday with multiple failure to appear charges and one for reckless driving. Michael Lynn Brown was being read his charges by Judge Russell Vaclaw when Brown started to shout some phrases towards the camera he was being seen on.

Vaclaw was informing Brown that he has three previous tickets that he had bonded out on, but failed to appear for any of his court dates. The charges all stem from 2018 and 2019.

Brown told Vaclaw that the judge had ruined his life, and that they were the reason behind him losing his job and having no money. Vaclaw and District Attorney Will Drake respond by telling him that he did this to himself. Brown has multiple bonds for different cases, with that largest being $2000 and a $900 cash bond on his traffic tickets.