Posted: Jun 28, 2023 3:07 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2023 3:07 PM

Dalton Spence

Help Works is hosting its first little mister/miss firecracker contest and time to vote is running almost up. Contestants have raffle tickets for sale to win a yeti cooler full of summertime snacks that would make a perfect weekend for camping.

Money is due by close of business on Friday and all proceeds benefit the Help Works Food Pantry.

The crowning of the contest and raffle drawing is on July 3 at the Dam Place in Pawhuska at 5:30.

To donate food or money you can go to Help Works at 219 Lincoln Ave. in Pawhuska.