Posted: Jun 28, 2023 5:03 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2023 5:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

A portion of the Pathfinder Parkway will face intermittent, temporary closures to facilitate a Public Service Company of Oklahoma project, which is set to start this week.

According to City of Bartlesville Director of Engineering Micah Siemers, the portion of the path immediately south of Dink’s and Sterling’s restaurants in the 2900 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard will have the intermittent closures.

Siemers says PSO will begin work on a transmission line and will need access to the easement near the Pathfinder. PSO plans to begin the clearing work this Friday, June 29, which is expected to take approximately two weeks.