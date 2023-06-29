Posted: Jun 29, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

The water pressure is restored in downtown Bartlesville after a break in a critical water main on Wednesday night at Hensley near Johnstone Avenue has been repaired.

Washington County Emergency Management reported that most of downtown was without water and water presseure was reduced across the city.

The right, eastbound lane of Hensley Near Johnstone Avenue is blocked off so that crews can refill the hole.