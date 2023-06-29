Posted: Jun 29, 2023 1:07 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 1:07 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioner will hold its final meeting of the Fiscal Year on Friday and possibly sign a contract with the Pittsburg County Regional Juvenile Detention Center at a daily rate of $38.97 per child per day. The commissioners will also look at accepting a check from ACCO for 10,558.50 for district one regarding a stolen 2004 Chevy C1500.

The meeting will end with several items being surplus across several departments throughout the county.

One item not making an appearance is a new contract involving ambulance services and the Barnsdall/Avant areas. The contract expires at the end of the week.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska. The meeting is opened to the public.