Posted: Jun 29, 2023 3:28 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2023 3:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Owasso man who was caught downloading and viewing child pornography has been sentenced in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson says Gregory Allen Kirk, 63, of Owasso was sentenced to 66 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for Receipt of Child Pornography. He was further ordered to pay $21,500 in restitution to several victims and $10,100 in fines and penalties.

According to the plea agreement, Kirk admitted that from about May 2018 through January 2020, he received at least 600 images of child pornography on his computer.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cymetra Williams and Vani Singhal prosecuted the case.