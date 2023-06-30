Posted: Jun 30, 2023 9:53 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of July on Monday to take action on three potential grants and other items.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss two hazard mitigation grants to add electric generators to the Washington County Administration Building and the Court House next door. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Nation about a grant for the Sheriff’s Office under the Respond, Recover, Rebuild Plan.

The commissioners will also discuss and take action on several lease agreements for vehicles at the sheriff’s office and road equipment for District 3.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.