Posted: Jun 30, 2023 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 3:17 PM
Coffeyville Holds Ribbon Cutting on New Park Phase
Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson
The Coffeyville, Kansas Recreation Commission held a ribbon cutting on Friday for their new additions to Sherwin-Williams Park. Director David Rains says phase three adds three new amenities to the park.
The ribbon cutting marks the end of the three-phase project at Sherwin-Williams Park. Rains says they couldn't have done it without the people at Sherwin-Williams.
The new features added in phase three will go alongside a soccer field and concession stand from phase one and a skate park in phase two.
