Posted: Jul 03, 2023 3:33 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 3:33 PM

Chase McNutt

Dewey City Council is set to meet this Monday evening at 7 pm with fairly short agenda items. The council will first discuss and possibly vote on a resolution for budgetary items that took place during the 2022-2023 fiscal year that included an increase in revenues by way of $371.41 and an increase in expenditures in the same amount.

They lastly next discuss and possibly vote on going into executive session. The session will be a discussion on matters pertaining to economic development.

The Dewey Public Works authority meeting is set to follow right after in what is to be a short meeting, with no new items on the agenda.