Posted: Jul 03, 2023 4:22 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2023 4:22 PM

Dalton Spence

The city of Pawhuska is holding its free dump day on July 8, Starting at 8 a.m. and running through 4 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate must be a Pawhuska resident and show an ID with a city address. The city will not accept any brush, wood, roofing materials, tires, refrigerators, deep freezers, dead animals, items from dump trucks or trailers 16 feet or longer.