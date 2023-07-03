Posted: Jul 03, 2023 6:58 PMUpdated: Jul 04, 2023 10:36 AM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority met in back-to-back meetings Monday night for their first meetings of July. Both were relatively short meetings with not much on the agenda sheets. For City Council, they first approved a revenue and expenditure increase of $347.41 from the 2022-23 fiscal year.

To conclude the city council meeting, the councilors met for about 20 minutes in executive session to discuss and take possible action on matters pertaining to “economic development.” Mayor Hays shared the council’s decision.

As for the public work meeting that followed, there were no items added to the regular agenda and the meeting lasted for about 5 minutes. Both parties will reconvene again on July 17th for their regular second monthly meeting.