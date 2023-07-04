Posted: Jul 04, 2023 7:47 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2023 7:47 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care announced today that the organization will offer a series of seminars to educate the community on resources available for downsizing homes.

Panelists from various backgrounds will present more than three seminars and include experts in family counseling, estate sale auctions, computers and electronics, jewelry appraisal, hazardous waste disposal, real estate, re-sale shops, and wills and trusts.

Angie Thompson, Director of Development with Elder Care, encourages everyone interested in the topic to attend, especially families who may have questions about where and how to begin downsizing.

“Many families face the daunting task of transitioning and need guidance and support to compartmentalize the process and help make it more manageable. Over our lifetime, we collect special things, and knowing the best way to transition is important – especially when families are involved.”

Each seminar will address a different topic and be presented by experts.

August 2 features Wayne and Linda Vineyard with Minuteman Auction Company.

August 16 features Robyn Fullerton, family counselor; Karen Wilson, local re-sale expert; and Tammy Ross with Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, jewelry appraisal expert.

August 30 completes the series with panelists Carlos Mendez and Spencer Pierce, Washington Country Operation Clean House committee members; Cathy Cowan, local realtor; George Noblitt with Noblitt Computers; and Brandy Robles, trust officer with Arvest Wealth Management.

All who are interested in the subject are encouraged to attend. For planning purposes, guests are asked to RSVP in advance to Elder Care at (918) 336-8500.