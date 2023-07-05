Posted: Jul 05, 2023 10:28 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 10:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,300 contribution to SAFE-NOW, whose mission is to provide emotional, social and medical support to all individuals affected by sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

The funds from the donation will be used to provide training for law enforcement officers and other professionals.

Arvest local bank president Kim Moyer presented the check to SAFE-NOW board president Shelly Holdman and executive director Teresa Watkins.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Moyer. “The work of SAFE-NOW is so important in our community to support victims of violence and advocate for those who need it most.”

“SAFE-NOW is humbled to be the recipient of this incredibly generous donation,” said Holdman. “Thank you to the Arvest Foundation for honoring SAFE-NOW with this grant and for partnering with us in fostering a safer community through continuing education, training and advocacy.”