Posted: Jul 05, 2023 10:47 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 3:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tuesday morning’s rainfall has benefitted the Hulah and Copan lake watersheds, but not by much.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas Mesonet recorded 0.95 inches of rain in Sedan since midnight. Just north of Sedan, the town of Howard reported 3.25 inches of rain. The Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 1.21 inches of rain in Foraker and 0.97 inches at Copan.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports precipitation inflow of 1.13 inches of rain for Hulah Lake, but the lake is still 4.12 feet below normal. At Copan Lake, the Corps is reporting 0.29 inches of inflow from the watershed. Copan Lake is 4.93 feet below normal.

Bartlesville Airport has received just under three-fourths of an inch of rain since midnight.