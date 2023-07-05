Posted: Jul 05, 2023 4:18 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 4:18 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man who had previously been charged with a DUI in January, was arrested on Monday evening just before the Independence Day Holiday on an aggravated DUI charge. Larry Leon Chapman II appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon after making bond from Monday’s arrest.

While Chapman was being arraigned, District Attorney Will Drake said he felt that Chapman was a danger to the public seeing as he decided to drink and drive while being out on bond for a previous DUI. Judge Linda Thomas agreed and decided the best course of action was to raise Chapman’s bond and place him back into custody.

His bond was raised to $15,000 and was given a court date of August 9th on both DUI charges.