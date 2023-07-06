Posted: Jul 06, 2023 7:32 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2023 7:58 AM

Tom Davis

One person is dead in a fatality collision happened 3 miles east and 4 miles south of Fairfax on Wednesday afternoon.

According to OHP, at about 4:36 pm on Wednesday on State Highway20 west of County Road 5905, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on SH20 and for unknown reason departed roadway to the left, overcorrected and re-entered the roadway and then departed to the right in a broad slide causing the vehicle to overturn one half time coming to rest on it’s top.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The accident remains under investigation.