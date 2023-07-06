News
Posted: Jul 06, 2023 1:30 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2023 3:13 PM
Severe Weather Threat Increases Friday
Nathan Thompson
The threat of severe weather across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas increases for Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the area south of Copan and Nowata is under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which is just below the "enhanced" risk level and above the "marginal" risk zone. From Copan and Nowata to the north is in a "marginal" risk zone.
The weather service says multiple thunderstorm complexes may produce severe weather across parts of northeastern Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and western Arkansas on Friday and into Friday night.
Hail up to the size of half dollars and wind gusts in the 60 to 70 mph range will be the primary threats in the Bartlesville area, along with locally heavy rainfall.
