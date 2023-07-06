Posted: Jul 06, 2023 3:35 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2023 3:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

As Bartlesville's water shortage continues, one listener of Bartlesville Radio asked us about the feasability of using water from Bar-Dew Lake.

We reached out to the city of Bartlesville to get the answer.

Bar-Dew Lake was co-owned by the cities of Bartlesville and Dewey, but was sold to a private property owner back in 2004. Since the lake is now privately owned, it is no longer a public water source.

Bartlesville Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen says even if the cities still owned Bar-Dew Lake, it wouldn't help the current situation much. He says there isn't enough "appreciable water" in it to serve as a viable source of water supply.