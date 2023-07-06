Posted: Jul 06, 2023 5:11 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2023 5:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Sizzlin’ Summer Series Concert “Red, White, Blue and BBQ” set for Friday night has been moved indoors.

The free, family-friendly concert was planned to be outdoors at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. However, due to the potential for inclement weather, it will be moved indoors to The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with vendors in the Community Hall and a concert from the King Cabbage Brass Band.

Organizers say the Best Dressed 4th of July Contest is still on, with the winner receiving vouchers for Children’s Musical Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”