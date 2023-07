Smith says the event will go on rain or shine, and the day will start at 7 a.m. with a 5K and fun run with registration behind the Stevenson building. Car show registration starts at 7:30 at the stadium, with kiddie car registration at 8 inside the Stevenson Building. Water slides open for the day at 10 a.m., and the municipal band will be playing a special concert at 11. Dance and music performances will start at noon at the stadium, and cornhole registration will also start at noon. More bands will play at 5:30 and the fireworks kick off at 10 p.m. Smith says it's a must-see show