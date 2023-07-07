Posted: Jul 07, 2023 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 2:34 PM

Dalton Spence

A Wichita, Kansas, man was seen in Washington County Court Friday afternoon for a child abuse warrant issued in 2021. According to an affidavit, Tyjuan Sherman Dean was asked by the victim’s mother to help changed the victim and get the victim ready for a nap.

The victim’s mother heard a loud thud while in another room and believed Dean was upset and threw something at a wall. The mother went into the bedroom and noticed a bleeding from the face of the victim. The victim had to go to the hospital to get the cut glued shut.

Dean at first said he did not know what happened but later would admit via snapchat that he “underhand tossed” the sippy cup to the victim but did not realize the victim was bleeding.

Dean is being held over on a $75k bond and his next court date is scheduled for August 11, at 9 a.m.