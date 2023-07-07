Posted: Jul 07, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2023 2:51 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska School Board will hold its monthly meeting on Monday and possibly approve consulting agreement with Waholi Consulting for Impact Aid services for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of 4% of total award amount.

The board will also possibly approve a retention/signing bonus for fulltime and parttime staff to be paid with COVID funds.

This will be the first meeting with Chris Tanner as Pawhuska’s Superintendent. The board meets in the board room in the administration office at 1801 McKenzie Rd at 5:30 p.m.