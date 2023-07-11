Posted: Jul 11, 2023 1:13 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 2:00 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners voted to get quotes to tear down the Star Building in District Three.

Commissioner Charlie Cartwright on why the building needs to go.

The commissioners also voted to surplus eight vehicles from the sheriff’s department that will eventually be sold and approved to sign several end of the month reports.

The commissioners meet Monday at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.