Posted: Jul 11, 2023 3:25 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 3:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

Heat Advisories have been issued for Wednesday across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values up to 109 degrees. The weather service says hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for areas just south of Bartlesville in the Tulsa metro area.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.