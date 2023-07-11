Posted: Jul 11, 2023 3:34 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 3:34 PM

Chase McNutt

The city-owned Frontier and Sooner swimming pools and all City-owned splash pads remain closed due to drought conditions and declining overall water supply.

The city normally opens the pools on Memorial Day weekend, but given the need to conserve water and the likelihood that the area will enter Stage 4 of the Water Shortage Ordinance soon if sizable rains to do not occur, the decision was made to keep the facilities closed until the situation improves.

The pools and splash pads could be opened for the season if rains occur to replenish overall water supply to at least 70 percent. Supply is currently at 58.5 percent.