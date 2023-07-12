Posted: Jul 12, 2023 9:41 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2023 9:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,500 donation to Kiddie Park. The funds will be used to purchase new external fencing for the north side area expansion of the park.

Arvest mortgage manager Sonya Reed presented the check to Ken Johnson, president of the Friends of Kiddie Park.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Reed. “Generations of children have been enjoying the rides at Kiddie Park for decades.”

“We are extremely pleased to accept this donation from the Arvest Foundation to help with the expansion of the Kiddie Park to the North,” said Johnson. “Arvest has always been there to help the Kiddie Park whenever there is a need.”

Kiddie Park’s mission is to build childhood memories with adventure, fun, and laughter. Their motto reminds everyone, “The last train ride is always free!”