Posted: Jul 12, 2023 1:19 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2023 1:22 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners discussed the possibility of adjusting their reduced rate and gratis policy for the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena.

District One Commissioner Everett Piper on why the changes may come.

This topic came up on an item allowing Saddle Up for Christ to use the arena which was tabled for a week while gratis talks continue.

The commissioners also approveed to sign a contract for janitorial services for the health department with Minute Maids, LLC for $1,200 a month dor the 2023-24 fiscal year