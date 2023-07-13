Posted: Jul 13, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2023 3:15 PM

Dalton Spence

Brett Mize, the First Assistant District Attorney for Osage and Pawnee counties received the Mitch Sperry Award as the top prosecutor in the state of Oklahoma.

District Attorney Mike Fisher says he is lucky to have people like Mize working with him.

Mitch Sperry was a District Attorney for five south central Oklahoma counties for six years. When he passed the award named in memory of Sperry.

Fisher says Mize is a lot like Sperry.