Posted: Jul 13, 2023 9:35 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2023 9:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday. Here are the details from the National Weather Service in Tulsa…

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee, Muskogee and Sequoyah. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington OK.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...