Posted: Jul 14, 2023 10:33 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 10:33 AM

Tom Davis

Jesus Burger with a choice of hot dogs will be on the menu Saturday at noon for Get Real Ministry's Jesus Burger event which features The Good News of Jesus and a hot meal.

Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St, in Bartlesville,(aka The Miracle on 14th Street) has been busy sharing the story of Jesus with recent successful events on July that has included Jesus Burger Jr and a Fentayl Awarness Event.

Pators Rando and Shiloh Gamble invite you to be fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed. Come let Holy Spirit Revive you! Baptisms,Free food, free clothes, and free love all paid for by Jesus. You WILL leave changed!

Get Real Ministries

411 w 14th st. Bartlesville ,Ok

BUS SCHEDULE

11:15am Agape

11:25am Light House

11:35am Johnstone Park new pavilion