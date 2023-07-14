Posted: Jul 14, 2023 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 3:13 PM

Dalton Spence

An explosive device was found in the Osage Casino Hotel in Ponca City on Thursday morning at around 8:15. The Osage Nation Police Department and Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible bomb threat.

The ONPD and OCSO located a suspicious device which was later confirmed to be an explosive device inside the Osage Casino and Hotel. The ONPD and OCSO would hand the explosive device over to the Oklahoma State Troopers Bomb Squad Division where it will be destructed properly.

Upon arrival all precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety of all casino personnel and guests.

Picture courtesy of the Osage Nation Police Department's Facebook page.